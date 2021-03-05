Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 09:14

Bishop: Dates for Cork communions and confirmations will not be set until Covid 'restrictions are eased'

Bishop: Dates for Cork communions and confirmations will not be set until Covid 'restrictions are eased'

In a letter to all Catholic Schools in the diocese and to the families awaiting the celebration of First Penance, First Holy Communion and Confirmation, Bishop Gavin said that his office had received many queries in relation to the celebration of the Sacraments of First Holy Communion and Confirmation.

The Bishop of Cork and Ross Fintan Gavin has said that dates will not be set for communions of confirmations in the diocese until Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

However, he said that at the moment it is not possible to fix a date for these celebrations.

“To do so might only cause confusion and possible disappointment. We will be in a better position to fix dates when restrictions are eased. No dates can be set not even provisionally at this stage,” the bishop said.

In his correspondence to families, Bishop Gavin did say however that when it is safe for these ceremonies to resume, children yet to receive Communion from last year, those in third class, will be first to do so.

