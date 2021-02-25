‘Come to the aid of churches in need’: Cork parishes struggling to pay bills

The move comes as churches remain closed for Masses and other services under level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.
Since the first lockdown was announced last March, parish incomes have been hit by reduced contributions from parishioners.
“The precise effect of the pandemic will not be known until the accounts of all the parishes are returned and compiled and this is in process.”
“Bishop Fintan (Gavin) has begun a conversation with parish finance committees and clergy of the parishes about sustaining the parishes financially into the future. This will require a collaborative effort by all.”