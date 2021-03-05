'I’m asking those who are going to think of those who are struggling': Public asked to stay away from planned demonstration

Appeals have been made for members of the public to stay away from a planned protest against Covid-19 restrictions in the city centre tomorrow.

A protest last weekend in Dublin led to scenes of disorder and there are also fears that any gathering could lead to additional cases of Covid-19.

Cork currently has the lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country.

In a passionate plea on social media, Catriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners begged people to stay away from protests and asked them to encourage others to do the same.

“I’m writing this because my heart is breaking and I’m scared,” she wrote.

“Scared because there will be a protest in our city on Saturday and people I love and care about may be put at risk unnecessarily.

“I’m asking those who are going to protest to think of those who are struggling, don’t take our lives in your hands, err on the side of caution and please let us all be safe.

“Is it worth losing someone, let’s stick together and ride it through as best we can. If you really want to do something then think about us and stay home.”

Cork Business Association (CBA) president Eoin O’Sullivan has also appealed to members of the general public not to attend the scheduled protest.

“We understand people are frustrated from being in lockdown,” he said.

“We are all in the same boat. I just want to ask people to avoid going to the protest. So many people are on their knees at present from a business perspective and they just want to get open as soon as possible.”

The CBA is asking its members to be ‘extra vigilant’ on Saturday and said ‘An Garda Síochána has assured us there will be a high volume of Garda presence in the city'.

Cork City chairman of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland and owner of The Castle Inn, Michael O’Donovan, said they have been in contact with gardaí and will comply with any requests in relation to takeaway alcohol or other measures.

“We have been in contact with the guards since early on this week regarding the event on Saturday,” he told The Echo.