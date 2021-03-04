Covid-19 latest: Cork has lowest incidence rate in country 

According to the latest data released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, Cork now has the lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country.

29 new cases were reported in Cork as of midnight on Wednesday, giving a 14-day incidence rate of 60.6 per 100,000 population, fractionally lower than next-best Kerry with 60.9. The national average is 190.2.

The HPSC has today been notified of 39 additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 462 confirmed cases.

10 of the deaths occurred in March, 12 occurred in February, 13 in January, and 3 occurred earlier than this. One further death is under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 0 - 97 years.

There has been a total of 4,396 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

* 224 are men / 236 are women

* 69% are under 45 years of age

* The median age is 31 years old

* There were 207 cases in Dublin, 29 in Cork, 26 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Galway and the remaining 162 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 460 COVID-19 patients in Ireland are hospitalised, of which 107 are in ICU. There have been 26 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 01, 446,474 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland - 303,550 people have received their first dose and 142,924 people have received their second dose.