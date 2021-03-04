Thu, 04 Mar, 2021 - 12:49

WATCH: Baby goat reunited with family thanks to rescue by team of locals after falling off Cork cliff

A team of Kinsale locals rescued a one week old baby goat and reunited him with his mother and siblings this morning in an early morning expedition to Sandycove Island.

Roisin Burke

A ritual of sorts went horribly wrong when a kid goat stumbled off the side of Sandycove Island in Kinsale where a family of wild goats have been living for 50 years.

A local resident said every year the young goats get a little too adventurous and fall off the side of the island and the locals kindly pop them back up, but last night a one-week-old kid got himself in a bind when he ended up separated from his mammy at the bottom of a steep ridge with no one around to help.

“The poor little guy, he was in a bit of a twist, he got stuck. We could hear him bleating all night and this morning then we headed out to help.” 

The goat’s human neighbour took off in a kayak to see what he could do to help, but ended up falling into the water and resorted to calling for back-up from hardy sea swimmers and a paddleboarder.

“I tried to help, but ended up taking a dip myself! I need a hot coffee after that I can tell you!” 

The Sandycove resident said the kid fell into the water from his ridge and the paddleboarder managed to pluck him from out and hand him up to the swimmers who got him back to his mother and siblings waiting anxiously for him at the cliff edge.

“It’s just a part of daily life here in Sandycove!” The resident joked.

Alls well that ends well.

