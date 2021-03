THE “single biggest construction project” at Cork Airport since the opening of the new terminal building in 2006 will get under way later this year.

Cork Airport is bringing forward a major project which will include a reconstruction of the main runway, as well as upgrading of aircraft ground lighting to energy-efficient and greener LEDs, runway edge and centreline lighting and the upgrading of primary electrical circuits which have been in place since the 1980s, among other elements.

The airport originally intended to commence design in 2021 and construction in 2022 for the full runway reconstruction and airfield electrical upgrade including a new electrical substation.

However, with traffic volumes significantly reduced by 99%, it brought forward the project, with the works poised to take place between September and November.

The airport said that by completing the work this year, it can “take advantage of the current downturn in aviation to complete these necessary works in 2021 so as to have the works completed for 2022 when it is hoped a meaningful recovery of international travel can begin”.

Cork Airport’s main runway has been in operation since the airport opened in October 1961. Since its first construction, it was overlaid only once in 1999 and it is now approaching end of life.

The reconstruction project will be the single biggest construction project, and the biggest investment, by Daa at Cork Airport since 2006, it said.

The airport is also currently upgrading its hold-baggage security screening system and said that Daa is taking a strategic view to invest during the downturn, in the long-term interest of the economy given that Cork Airport’s connectivity will play a key role in helping the recovery from the current crisis.

Management at Cork Airport has been engaged with all its major stakeholders in relation to the runway reconstruction and remediation project since last autumn. “This runway reconstruction project is vital for the future of the airport and our aim is to complete the works with the least possible disruption to operations and at the lowest cost,” a spokesperson said.

“We have consulted with 15 other international airports in the UK and Continental Europe which have completed similar runway projects in recent years. Airports adopt a range of technical solutions and working windows, but the aim is always the same – to complete the project as quickly and efficiently as possible, using the optimum technical solution, at the lowest cost.”