Marymount and Cork Council Council benefit from new Seed Grant scheme

THE Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) has announced Marymount University Hospital & Hospice and Cork County Council as one of eleven recipients of its new Seed Grant scheme after a national callout last month.

Cork County Council’s Library and Arts Service will collaborate with West Cork artist Michelle Collins and Marymount University Hospital & Hospice on a series of remote workshops entitled A journey through the ritual of lament and caoineadh.

This scheme was created in partnership with the Creative Ireland programme to inspire and support creative responses and reflection on loss during the Covid-19 pandemic. Inspired by age-old rituals in Ireland, this project creates a space to reflect, share and explore these traditions and how they may be shaped to support us today.

From her studio in Norway, artist Michelle Collins will be remotely facilitating workshops for residents in Marymount’s Service for Older People between March and May this year. Participating residents will be provided with a considered, delicate approach to exploring loss, grief, reflection and remembrance through the framework of the lament and keening tradition.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley, welcomed the initiative.

“This project celebrates the wisdom of our older people and considers how we can all get through this difficult time by sensitively and gently acknowledging loss while celebrating our heritage,” she said.

Ms Linehan Foley said Cork County Council are delighted to continue their strong relationships with both Marymount and Creative Ireland. “Cork County Council is delighted to support Michelle Collins and to continue our long-standing partnerships with both Marymount University Hospital & Hospice and Creative Ireland. I would encourage anyone looking for creative outlets or supports at this time to see what Cork County Council’s Library and Arts services have on offer through their various social media sites.”

This project will support the older person’s natural ability to explore, story-tell and reminisce on their traditions and heritage. Marymount University Hospital & Hospice provides inpatient and community specialist palliative care together with continuing care and respite service for older people. This Seed Grant project will support the residents who receive continuing care in the Service for Older People.