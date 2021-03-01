Covid-19 latest: One death and 687 new cases recorded

There has been one additional death related to Covid-19 and 687 new cases of the virus recorded in the Republic.

The death, which occurred in January, brings the total number of deaths in Ireland to 4,319.

Of today’s 687 new cases, 32 are in Cork.

A total of 52 cases were recorded in Cork over the course of the weekend with 16 cases recorded on Sunday, February 28 and 36 cases recorded on Saturday, February 27.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork up to February 28 was 67.4 and a total of 366 cases were recorded in Cork in the same 14-day period.

There are now a total of 220,273 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 352 are men and 334 are female.

71% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 30 years old.

As of 8am today, 540 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 120 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 26th, 426,070 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 285,780 people in receipt of their first dose and 140,290 people in receipt of their second dose.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said that while the number of daily cases and the number of people in hospital and critical care remain high, progress continues to be made.

In the last 24 hours, we have had no new admissions to critical care, the first time this has happened since St Stephen’s Day.

"This is one more tangible signal of the efforts that people continue to make and how those efforts are impacting positively on the trajectory of COVID-19 in Ireland. Please stick with this over the coming weeks," he said.