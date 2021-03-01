WATCH: Nightdress could be key to identifying skeletal remains found near Midleton

A white nightdress-type garment could be the key to discovering the identity of remains found in East Cork in January.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information, as it has been confirmed that skeletal remains discovered just off the Shanty Path at Roxborough, Midleton, were not related to any missing persons cases nor was a positive DNA match found.

DNA samples were compared against the National DNA Database, but gardaí have confirmed a positive match has not been obtained at this time, while examinations of missing person’s records have not identified any potential matches.

The remains are believed to be those of a female older than 70 years of age at the time of her death. She is believed to be between 5’ and 5’ 2” in height and large framed. She is also believed to have suffered from arthritis and she wore dentures.

During the course of a nine-day search of the surrounding area an item of clothing was also recovered which is described as a white nightdress type garment.

Superintendent Adrian Gamble, Midleton Garda station said:

“At the time, and during the course of the search, the deceased was wearing a white faded garment, similar to a nightdress-type garment, on the upper part.”

He said that gardaí are hopeful this garment, which is approximately 50 inches in length, would help to jog people’s memory.

Partial human remains were discovered in undergrowth on Tuesday January 5 2021, “close enough to the surface” by construction workers, working on behalf of Cork County Council, who were clearing a path for the Greenway from Midleton to Youghal.

The area next to the proposed Midleton to Youghal greenway at Shanty Bridge near Midleton, Co Cork where Gardaí recovered a near-complete skeleton. Picture Dan Linehan

Following the discovery a garda search team was dispatched to the scene. The follow-up search resulted in the discovery of complete skeletal remains.

Speaking outside Midleton Garda Station on Monday, Supt Gamble said: “The message here today is that someone in the community must know how the female skeletal remains came to be at this locally known tipping point off the Shanty Path at Roxborough, Midleton, County Cork.

“An Garda Síochána are determined to formally identify the deceased and treat her with the respect and dignity that she deserves.

“We need to provide closure for a family that, at this early stage, remain unknown and ensure that the remains are brought to a final resting place.”

Supt Gamble confirmed that gardaí have launched a criminal investigation, adding that once the remains were identified the investigation would proceed accordingly.

He said the current theory is that the remains have been at the location for ten years or less.

House to house enquiries have been undertaken in the local area, local missing person records have been reviewed as have missing person records retained by the Garda National Missing Persons Unit.

The investigation is ongoing and further scientific resources, including Carbon Dating have been engaged as part of the investigation.

Supt Gamble also appealed for anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant they believe it to be, to come forward and contact investigating Gardaí at the incident room at Midleton Garda Station 021 – 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.