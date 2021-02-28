Cork 'Heroes at Home' receive gifts from local volunteers 

Volunteers across Cork surprised older members of their communities this week with senior activity packs to help show their support for the “heroes at home”.

Senior Activity packs, an initiative of Playful Paradigm and Age-Friendly Cork, were distributed Southside this week, bringing smiles to many faces amid the Spring sunshine.

Each community area response team across the city received an allocation of the special packs but as the area with a large older population, Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project (BTCDP) with the support of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare purchased additional packs.

Covid-19 has been a difficult period for many but in particular the older members of the community who have been isolating and remaining at home for almost a year.

The Activity Packs aim were delivered to as many “heroes at home” as possible in the area.

Pictured are Bernice and John Jones, South Douglas Road, receiving their Senior Play Activity Pack. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“Older people have had a hard Covid: cocooning, not seeing family or friends, missing their usual activities,” said Siobhan O’Dowd, co-ordinator of BTCD.

“But older people have also been brilliant – the heroes at home: caring for partners, keeping in touch with peers and neighbours, running groups through WhatsApp and phone calls and meeting outdoors when safe to do so. So, we wanted to make sure as many people as possible got to enjoy these packs.”

"We’d many willing volunteers across the project helping to assemble these packs and again now helping to distribute them,” added Ms O’Dowd.

Eileen O'Neill, (2nd from left) receiving Senior Play Activity Packs on behalf of the Active Retired Women's Group Turners Cross, with Imelda Stanton, Michelle Donnellan and Michelle McNamara, all with HSE Primary Care Physiotherapy Turners Cross. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The activity packs were distributed to group leaders in Ballyphehane, Togher, Turners Cross and the Lough with the help of CDP volunteers, Cork City Council, Cork Sports Partnership and HSE Physiotherapy and Community Work.

More packs will be distributed in the coming week to group members and older people in the area.

The packs were received with joy as recipients explored the contents in gardens and neighbourhoods across the local community.

Playful Paradigm is a partnership between Cork City Council, Cork Healthy Cities, Cork City PPN, Cork Learning Cities, Foróige, the HSE and Cork Local Sports Partnership.