Covid-19 latest: 45 additional deaths and 575 new cases 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 45 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 575 new cases.

Of the deaths reported, 41 occurred in February, while four occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 55-104 years.

There has now been a total of 4,181 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 22 February, the HPSC has been notified of 575 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There is now a total of 216,300 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases, 218 are n Dublin, 38 in Galway, 35 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 26 in Westmeath and the remaining 231 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 in Cork is now at 91.6 with 23 cases reported in the county.

272 of the new cases are men while 298 are women.

68 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old.

As of 8 am today, 693 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 150 are in ICU.

There have been 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 20, 350,322 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

219,899 people have received their first dose while 130,423 people have received their second dose.