Online map tells story of Irish War of Independence ambush in Cork 

CORK County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland have published an online Story Map entitled ‘Ambush at Coolnacaheragh, West Cork, Ireland: A story of conflict and sacrifice in the Irish War of Independence, February 25 1921’.

The digital map commemorates the centenary of the Irish War of Independence ambush at Coolnacaheragh, close to Baile Mhic Íre in West Cork.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the launch of the digital map which intends to commemorate this important time in our history.

“100 years ago, County Cork was heavily involved in the Irish War of Independence. Marking this centenary, this story map will help us to remember this historic event and will raise awareness of the ambush at Coolnacaheragh, both locally and internationally,” she said.

Ms Linehan Foley said she is looking forward to commemorating the many forthcoming centenary events. “While we look forward to a time when we can commemorate together in person and across the many historic locations in County Cork, this online resource provides us all with a way to engage with our rich history from home,” she added.

The ambush, involving an attack by Volunteers of the IRA Flying Column against members of the Auxiliary Division of the Royal Irish Constabulary, took place at a winding section of the old N22 road in the townland of Coolnacaheragh, approximately 11 km west of Macroom town. A 60-man flying column of the IRA’s 1st Cork Brigade ambushed a 70-man convoy of the Auxiliary Division in which ten Auxiliary members were killed.

The Story Map sets out the historical context of the ambush and provides information on how the ambush site was selected, the ambush strategy and how the ambush unfolded, including suspected betrayal by a saboteur. Detail is also provided of the two opposing commanders who found themselves in armed conflict by the fate of history.

The Story Map includes historical photographs, interactive mapping and links to further reading and resources, as well as a noteworthy vignette of Irish film history.

The ‘Ambush at Coolnacaheragh’ Story Map can be viewed online through Cork County Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie and is part of a suite of Story Maps available for viewing here.