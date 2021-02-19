More people waiting for beds at CUH ED than any other emergency department

127 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals around the country this morning with more people waiting for beds at the emergency department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) than any other ED.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), 109 patients are waiting in emergency departments nationally, while 18 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

Their figures show that 20 people are waiting for beds at the ED at CUH.

University Hospital Limerick has the second-highest number of admitted patients waiting for beds at its ED at 19.

However, a further 12 people are waiting for beds at wards elsewhere in the facility.

Elsewhere in Cork, two admitted patients are waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

Covid-19 care in hospitals

Meanwhile, HSE figures show that last night, 752 people with Covid-19 were receiving care at hospitals around the country including 37 people at CUH and 13 people at MUH.

The HSE report shows that CUH had the highest number of available general beds in the country at 78 while there were seven beds available at the Mercy.