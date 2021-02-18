'It is a problem for her every day': Cork man jailed for theft which affected mental health of victim 

A man who snatched a purse from a woman upstairs in a bus had no recollection of the crime but the victim remembers it every day as she continues to use the bus and said it affected her mental health.

Judge Olann Kelleher said this theft was a very serious matter with daily consequences for the woman whose wallet containing €190 was taken.

It happened when the accused man Tim O’Mahony and a woman with him got on to the bus at Western Road and went upstairs where the injured party was the only person present.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said O’Mahony and the woman with him sat behind the injured party.

She noticed that the cash was missing when O’Mahony threw the purse back into her handbag and then left the bus.

Judge Kelleher said, “This man has completely forgotten about it but she has not forgotten about it. It is a problem for her every day because she has to get the bus every day and she thinks about what happened.”

The judge jailed Tim O’Mahony for eight months for the theft.

Judge Kelleher noted from the victim impact statement that as well as the financial loss sustained by the woman she was left thinking about it as she used the bus to get to work every day.

The theft dates back to October 18 2019.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said the 35-year-old man from Cobh had a normal life but that almost three years ago alcoholism got the better of him and he ended up homeless and living on the streets of Cork.

The solicitor said the accused apologised for his behaviour. Mr Burke said he read the victim impact statement to the accuse who had absolutely no recollection of carrying out the theft but was ashamed to hear of what he had done.

As well as carrying out the theft on the bus he also pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of vodka at the Aldi in the Elysian, stealing a bottle of wine from Maxol on Pouladuff Road, and driving off without paying for €10 of petrol and a bale of briquettes at Texaco on South Douglas Road.

The eight-month sentence was imposed in respect of the four thefts.

A two-month concurrent sentence was imposed on him in respect of a public order incident where he was drunk and a source of danger at French Church Street, Cork, on August 11 2020.

On that occasion O’Mahony was shouting abuse at members of the public and at gardaí and had to be arrested.