Thu, 18 Feb, 2021 - 14:48

Cork actress to star in TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's 'Conversations With Friends'

Cork actress to star in TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's 'Conversations With Friends'

Alison Oliver, from Blackrock, will play Frances in the highly anticipated adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends.

Amy Nolan

A Cork actress has landed the lead role in the highly anticipated adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends.

Alison Oliver, from Blackrock, will play Frances in the BBC Three and Hulu TV series produced by Element Pictures.

The up-and-coming actress is an emerging talent from Lir Academy whose graduates include Normal People's Paul Mescal.

Ms Oliver will star alongside actors such as Sasha Lane (American Honey, The Miseducation Of Cameron Post) Joe Alwyn (The Favourite, A Christmas Carol) and Jemima Kirke (Sex Education, Girls).

Conversations With Friends follows 21-year-old college student Frances as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

The series will follow the outstanding success of the television adaptation of Rooney's Normal People, also produced by Element Pictures.

The award-winning production company is once again collaborating with director Lenny Abrahamson and writer Alice Birch who will work alongside writers Mark O’Halloran, Meadhbh McHugh and Susan Soon He Stanton on the 12-part drama.

Oscar-nominated Lenny Abrahamson will share the directorial duties with Leanne Welham (Pili, His Dark Materials).

Lenny Abrahamson, Executive Producer and Director, spoke of the calibre of the talent involved in the series.

"I feel so excited to be collaborating with four such superb actors to bring Sally’s brilliant novel to the screen.

"Over the last few months it has been a privilege to work alongside Element Pictures and our extraordinary team of writers to get the scripts to a point where we all feel so excited to start shooting," he said.

"I’ll be joined by a world class crew, many of whom worked on Normal People, and supporting cast and I’m particularly happy to have Leanne Welham come on board. 

"I’ve been an admirer of her work for a long time and I have no doubt she will bring great skill and subtlety to the episodes she directs," he continued.

Filming will take place this year in Dublin and Belfast, with international locations yet to be confirmed.

Read More

Cork-trained actor celebrates film's Oscar nod

More in this section

Plans announced for upgrade works in number of Cork towns Plans announced for upgrade works in number of Cork towns
Scientist Woman Working In The CDC Laboratory For Covid-19 Vaccination brings hope, but society will 'have to live with Covid in some fashion' in near future, says Cork GP 
Cork-based Circus Factory announces new Artistic Director and plans for 2021 Cork-based Circus Factory announces new Artistic Director and plans for 2021
entertainmentcork people
Mother who contracted Covid-19 and was unable to care for daughter with EB describes 'worst nightmare'

Mother who contracted Covid-19 and was unable to care for daughter with EB describes 'worst nightmare'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries
Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY