Cork-based Circus Factory announces new Artistic Director and plans for 2021

Vicki Davis Photo by David Hegarty. Cork city-based creative hub, Circus Factory, has announced the appointment of its first ever paid position of Artistic Director, taken up by Cormac Mohally as well as an Artist in Resident.

Cork city-based creative hub, Circus Factory, has announced the appointment of its first ever paid Artistic Director.

Cormac Mohally, one half of the comedy duo Lords of Strut, has taken up the position.
The appointment of a paid Artistic Director as well as an Artist in Resident, contemporary circus company, Loosysmokes, have been made possible through Arts Grants funding from the Arts Council.

As part of the funding, Circus Factory has also launched an Artist Support Programme.

Commenting, the Artistic Director has said Circus Factory are "thrilled and overwhelmed" by the applications to their Programme, which represents a "testament to how much the Arts and the artists need support at the moment".

In addition, Circus Factory was also successful in its application to the Arts Council Capacity Building Support Scheme. 

This support scheme will allow Circus Factory to focus on key areas of its organisation by engaging in consultantship and mentorship with peer organisations and industry experts. 

These activities include developing a sustainable youth programme with Galway Community Circus, artistic direction mentorship with Graffiti Youth Theatre, consultancy with fundraising specialist, Kevin Delaney of Academy Street Workshops and other important projects.

Due to Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions, there are no community classes or membership training taking place at the moment but Circus Factory has recently provided online juggling classes for kids using Zoom, all of which sold out completely in under 48 hours. 

They are now in talks with HSE and youth services to produce Social Circus to try and combat the mental health crisis, throughout the ongoing situation with Covid-19 and beyond.

More information can be found at circusfactorycork.com and on social media through their Facebook and on Instagram.

