First of Cork's over 85s population receive vaccines from their GP

The first of Cork’s over 85s population received their vaccinations from their GP on Wednesday morning.

A total of 36 vaccines arrived at Link Road Medical Centre in Ballincollig on Wednesday which saw all of its patients aged over 85 vaccinated.

Dr Maria Horgan said that there are a further 100 vaccines expected in the next delivery and then a further 300 after that.

Dr Horgan said that she was “absolutely delighted” to see her patients being vaccinated and that it was “lovely to see all the smiles on peoples’ faces”.

We had lots of over 90s and it was so lovely because we haven't seen these people in over a year and a lot of them haven't been outside the door in over a year either.

Speaking about the preparation for the vaccinations, she said it was “a lot of work” but that those in the medical centre “are delighted with how it has gone”.

To prepare for distributing the vaccine, staff had to undergo educational learning about the vaccine and how it is transported through a webinar series over the last number of weeks.

Dr. Maria Horgan and the team set up to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at the Link Road Medical Centre in Ballincollig, Cork. Included are from left, Christina Paraskevi Kritsis, medical student at UCC, Dr. Pat Lee, Dr. Catherine Buckley, Nurse Ann Donovan and Nurse Mary Lowrie. Picture Dan Linehan

Staff had to take part in an online educational course and take part in practical admin also.

Dr Horgan said that the medical centre’s portal designed for people to access their GP remotely, gogp.ie, has been “extremely helpful”.

The platform allows patients to book their Covid-19 vaccination appointment following an invite from the medical centre via text message, and also links to HSE consent forms and FAQs in relation to the vaccine which Dr Horgan said is “very easy to read for all sorts of abilities”.

Dr. Maria Horgan drawing up the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for Michael Philpott at the Link Road Medical Centre in Ballincollig, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan.

“Patients have consented before their appointment and then we get that consent list with the names and dates of births and go through it. It’s a lot of preparation but it's working out really well and there has been a huge sigh of relief.

“I think it’s great to have patients coming into their own practice, there's a trust there. They know they are coming into their own doctors and there's peace of mind there too.

“These people have not been outside their door for a year so there is some hesitation but we are absolutely delighted with how it has all gone so far,” she said.