Dramatic drop in number of people with Covid-19 in Cork hospitals compared with last month 

There has been a further decrease in the number of people with Covid-19 receiving care in hospitals, with new figures showing a dramatic decrease in the number of people with the virus receiving hospital care when compared with the same date last month.

According to figures from the HSE, 765 people with Covid-19 were being treated in hospital last night, down from 813 the previous day.

In Cork, 51 people with Covid-19 were receiving care at hospitals; 36 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at Cork University Hospital (CUH) yesterday and 15 people with the virus were receiving treatment at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

The previous day, 54 people with Covid-19 were being cared for across the two hospitals.

Nationally, 151 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at critical care units yesterday- the same number as the previous day.

Twelve people with the virus were receiving intensive care at CUH’s critical care unit and four people were at the critical care unit at the Mercy.

Significant decrease on last month

The figures represent a significant decrease on those which were being reported last month.

On January 17th, 1, 982 people with Covid-19 were hospitalised nationally with 162 people with the virus being cared for at CUH and 51 people being treated at the Mercy.

193 people were admitted to critical care units on the same date including 16 at CUH and 6 at the Mercy.

CUH has highest number of available beds

Meanwhile, the HSE figures also show that there were 442 general beds available around the country yesterday.

CUH had the highest number of available beds at 61.

There were six general beds available at the Mercy.

Forty critical care beds were available nationally including two at CUH.