Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 15:23

Cork hotel takes on Jerusalema challenge

Cork hotel takes on Jerusalema challenge

The staff at the four-star hotel step up to the task with vigour and enthusiasm and they even have an Irish dancer that pops up in the middle of the dance.

Roisin Burke

The Jerusalema challenge has been given a fresh look by the Carrigaline Court Hotel who have taken on the sweeping trend with a dancing bear.

The staff at the four-star hotel step up to the task with vigour and enthusiasm and they even have an Irish dancer that pops up in the middle of the dance.

The Carrigaline Court Hotel is the latest Cork establishment to take on the Jerusalema challenge with Johnson and Perrott motor group and Cork City Civil Defence both giving it a go over the past week or two.

There is no doubt these videos are bringing a smile to our faces in Covid times, but the question on everyone’s lips is who will be next to record a dance video to the catchy track.

More in this section

Vacant building in Mahon could be set for a new lease of life Vacant building in Mahon could be set for a new lease of life
PICS: Cork GPs provide Covid vaccines for the elderly today PICS: Cork GPs provide Covid vaccines for the elderly today
Traffic levels continuing to rise across country despite Covid restrictions Traffic levels continuing to rise across country despite Covid restrictions
cork business
Brittany Ferries moves re-start date of Cork-France route to summer

Brittany Ferries moves re-start date of Cork-France route to summer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries
Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY