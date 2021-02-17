Cork hotel takes on Jerusalema challenge

The Jerusalema challenge has been given a fresh look by the Carrigaline Court Hotel who have taken on the sweeping trend with a dancing bear.

The staff at the four-star hotel step up to the task with vigour and enthusiasm and they even have an Irish dancer that pops up in the middle of the dance.

The Carrigaline Court Hotel is the latest Cork establishment to take on the Jerusalema challenge with Johnson and Perrott motor group and Cork City Civil Defence both giving it a go over the past week or two.

There is no doubt these videos are bringing a smile to our faces in Covid times, but the question on everyone’s lips is who will be next to record a dance video to the catchy track.