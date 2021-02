Gardaí in Cork are appealing to the public for help in tracing a missing teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Maggie Reilly has been missing from the Blackrock area since Saturday.

She is described as being approximately 5 foot in height, with brown hair and blonde highlights, of slim build with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai in Anglesea Street on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.