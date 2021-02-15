Cork's Civil Defence volunteers take on popular Jerusalema dance challenge

Civil Defence units in Cork have taken a break from usual duties to take on the popular Jerusalema dance challenge.

The trend began in February of last year when Fenómenos do Semba, a group in Angola in Africa recorded themselves dancing to the song.

It went viral and exploded into the western world earlier this year with people copying the moves of the original video.

An Garda Síochána took on the challenge earlier this month and their performance exploded into viral status after it was uploaded to social channels, making national and international news.

Members of Cork City Civil Defence march into position before taking part in the Jerusalema Challenge at Blackrock Castle, Cork City on Saturday. Pic; Larry Cummins.

The Swiss Police, who had initially challenged the gardaí to try and beat their Jerusalema dance even admitted their defeat following its success.

The gardaí’s take on the dance inspired businesses, individuals, and communities to take part, including Cork’s volunteers who have been supporting primary response agencies during the pandemic.

Volunteers from Cork North Civil Defence and Cork City Civil Defence took part in the dance over the weekend, using various Cork landmarks as the backdrop to their dancing skills including Bell's Field, Blackrock Castle, Cork County Hall, Fitzgerald's Park and Port of Cork.

Members of Cork City Civil Defence wearing swift water rescue gear while taking part in the Jerusalema Challenge at Port of Cork. Pic; Larry Cummins.

The seven Cork City Civil Defence volunteers who took part in the challenge received an abundance of support from the public when recording their routine across the city as a means to boost morale among themselves and those in the community.

Volunteer Andrew McCarthy records footage at Blackrock Castle. Pic; Larry Cummins.

The unit’s volunteers have not only supported the primary agencies, as required, but also supported Cork City Council during the various flooding events seen in the city last year.

Cork North Civil Defence also took on the challenge on Saturday with all necessary precaution taken and social distancing observed.

Speaking to The Echo, Assistant Civil Defence Officer (ACDO) Gerard Sheehan, said: “The unit has been busy for the last 11 months doing their part in helping their communities during the pandemic.

Cork North Civil Defence volunteers who took on the Jerusalema dance challenge over the weekend. Photo: Gerard Sheehan.

“They have been helping deliver shopping, school packs, pensions and catering for many other needs for people who are isolating. They have also helped out with hospital transfers and appointments. The unit is also on standby if needed for the recent bad weather.”

Mr Sheehan thanked volunteers for the year they have put down and said that the unit is “very proud of all the effort and dedication they have shown to Civil Defence and their communities during the pandemic”.

The official video from Civil Defence is set for release on Monday and features various units across the country.