Bandon homes hit by flooding twice in ten days

Bandon residents are ‘exceptionally annoyed’ following two incidents of flooding within a ten-day period, in an area that has never been vulnerable to the issue in previous years.

Fine Gael Councillor Tim Lombard said raw sewage and water had filled the back gardens of eight homes on New Road, Bandon and said it was likely the flooding was associated with ongoing works by Irish Water in the area.

Mr Lombard said the water came within an inch of entering the homes.

Flooding at New Road, Bandon.

“For these homes to be flooded twice in two weeks is unacceptable,” Mr Lombard said, “ I never thought I would see it again and with the weather unpredictable we don’t know what is going to happen next.” The Fine Gael Senator said that tens of millions of euros were spent in Bandon in the past decade and residents had been assured there would be no further problems.

“It is extremely unusual for these homes to flood and residents are exceptionally annoyed and concerned. There is also a lack of confidence in Irish Water and a lack of communication between the body and the local residents.”

In a statement to The Echo on Saturday night, an Irish Water spokesperson said: “The property flooding was alleviated and cleaned up today by our partners in Cork County Council working in partnership with Irish Water and contractors working on behalf of Irish Water also as well as attendance by the fire department.

“There are works ongoing that will assist with alleviating the flooding issues.”