Sat, 13 Feb, 2021 - 14:53

WATCH: Former Debenhams workers take on Jerusalema challenge

Debenhams workers take on Jerusalema. Pic: Youtube

Former Debenhams staff in Cork are among the latest group to put on their dancing shoes and take on the Jerusalema challenge.

Groups across Cork have been boogying to the song by Master KG, which was brought to the fore in Ireland by gardaí.

The dance can easily be done while social distancing, and the former Debenhams works across the country have now teamed up to take on the steps.

Watch it here for yourself:

The former Debenhams staff have been campaigning for the better part of a year for adequate redundancy after stores shut across Ireland last year.

