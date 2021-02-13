Keano kicks social media ban with Insta selfie

Cork’s most famous footballer Roy Keane has joined the ‘gram.

The former Manchester United player has garnered more than 800,000 followers since launching the page on Friday night.

The proud northsider posted a selfie of himself with his dog with the caption “A man’s best friend.”

The news you've all been waiting for...



Roy Keane has joined Instagram 👀👀

First selfie live 📸📸 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 12, 2021

The famous Mayfield man who now has a verified account called ‘officialkeane16’ seems to be spurred by a budding bromance with fellow pundit Micah Richards who is constantly showing the old school footballer viral videos on Sky Sports.

Roy Keane (right) working for Sky Sports during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

The world awaits the next Insta post from the Corkman.