Sat, 13 Feb, 2021 - 09:29

Warning of flooding on some Cork routes

Bantry town square flooded again this morning, due to high astronomical spring tides. Three units of Bantry Fire Brigade assisted Cork County Council workers to pump the flood waters away from properties, although a small number of premises were affected by flood water. Picture: Andy Gibson.

This morning's tidal flooding in Cork city centre passed with only minor flooding on low lying quays.

Staff from Cork City Council had been monitoring the situation, and were on the ground from 5:30am.

Meanwhile, Bantry town square flooded this morning, due to high astronomical spring tides. 

Three units of Bantry Fire Brigade assisted Cork County Council workers to pump the flood waters away from properties, although a small number of premises were affected by flood water.

Meanwhile, AA Roadwatch has warned that flooding is affecting many Cork routes today.

According to AA Roadwatch: "Flooding is affecting many secondary routes around Cork with care needed in most areas.

"The N25 is impossible just east of Ovens due to flooding at Roadstones. Use an alternate route.

"To the west of the city, the Ballincollig/Coolore Rd (R608) is also impassable due to flooding.

"Flooding is also affecting the Glanmire to Knockraha Rd with this route impassable as well."

Cork Covid-19 vaccination centre could have capacity to vaccinate almost 17,000 people a week once operational

