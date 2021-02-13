Warning of flooding on some Cork routes

This morning's tidal flooding in Cork city centre passed with only minor flooding on low lying quays.

Staff from Cork City Council had been monitoring the situation, and were on the ground from 5:30am.

This mornings tidal flooding @corkcitycentre passed with only minor flooding on low lying quays.



Cork City Council had staff on the ground from 5:30am monitoring the situation, which thankfully passed without incident. @CBA_cork @CorkChamber pic.twitter.com/f0mwRy3ZcJ — Cork City Council #StayHome #StaySafe (@corkcitycouncil) February 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Bantry town square flooded this morning, due to high astronomical spring tides.

Three units of Bantry Fire Brigade assisted Cork County Council workers to pump the flood waters away from properties, although a small number of premises were affected by flood water.

Meanwhile, AA Roadwatch has warned that flooding is affecting many Cork routes today.

According to AA Roadwatch: "Flooding is affecting many secondary routes around Cork with care needed in most areas.

"The N25 is impossible just east of Ovens due to flooding at Roadstones. Use an alternate route.

"To the west of the city, the Ballincollig/Coolore Rd (R608) is also impassable due to flooding.

"Flooding is also affecting the Glanmire to Knockraha Rd with this route impassable as well."