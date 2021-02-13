Cork Covid-19 vaccination centre could have capacity to vaccinate almost 17,000 people a week once operational

Taoiseach Micheál Martin visited the city hall yesterday to view the ongoing work to transform part of the hall into a HSE Covid-19 vaccination centre for the public.
The facility will have 30 vaccination booths, with the capability to operate seven days a week, delivering up to 2,400 vaccinations a day.
The facility is just one of a number of vaccination centres which will be established by the HSE across Cork in the coming weeks and months. Other potential centres are at varying stages of development.
During the visit, the Taoiseach reiterated that level 5 restrictions, or something similar, will continue beyond March 5, when the current restrictions are due to conclude.
He also said that there was no date currently being examined for hospitality to reopen.
Mr Martin said the vaccination rollout would run parallel with maintaining restrictions, adding that he is confident of an increase in vaccine supply by the second quarter of the year.
“We are in a confident position in terms of our capacity to vaccinate a critical mass of the population over the next number of months,” he said.
