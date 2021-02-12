Cork frontline workers appeal for people to stay apart this Valentine's weekend

CORK frontline workers have appealed for people to show their continued support by staying apart this Valentine’s weekend.

The HSE, An Garda Síochána, Cork City Council and Cork County Council have worked together since the start of the Covid-19 crisis to co-ordinate the community response, and this weekend are appealing to everyone to continue their efforts to stop the spread of COVID 19.

Acting Director of Public Health for the region Dr Anne Sheahan said that the best way to show support for frontline staff this Valentine’s weekend is to Stay Home and Stay Apart.

“The rise in Covid-19 cases since December has put intolerable pressure on healthcare workers across Cork. This Valentine’s weekend we’re asking you to show your support for them by following all the guidance when it comes to self-isolation and restricting your movements when necessary. We know that it is difficult, but it is the best way for you to support our healthcare heroes,” she said.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh re-emphasised the importance of maintaining social distancing.

“We usually associate Valentine’s Day with hugs, kisses, and physical closeness, but this Valentine’s weekend is different. We need to show our love for each other by staying apart.”

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said staying at home where possible, is the best way to show your love.

“On Valentine’s Day we celebrate love with cards, flowers, gifts, and big romantic gestures. This year we can celebrate it in a meaningful way at home with our families or friends.

“Our grand gestures this year can be staying apart to keep our loved ones safe, checking in on elderly neighbours with a phone call, or thanking a frontline worker. There are many ways to express our affection this weekend, but the greatest, most important demonstration of love is to stay home, stay safe and protect each other,” she added.

The frontline workers have also asked the public to share their photos and messages of support on social media this weekend, again using the hashtags #ShowLoveStayApartCork.