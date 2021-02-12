Court appearance for man arrested in Rochestown drugs operation

A man in his 40s arrested in the course of an operation by the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit in Rochestown on Wednesday has been charged.

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Cork District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Gardaí in Cork have €80,000 of suspected cannabis following an operation in Rochestown on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 10:35am, a car was stopped and searched under Misuse of Drugs legislation. The search was carried out by the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit as part of ongoing operations targeting the activities of an organised criminal group engaged in the sale & supply of drugs and related crime in Cork City.

During the course of the search 4 kilos of suspected cannabis was recovered with an estimated value of €80,000 (analysis pending), a number of mobile phones were also seized.

The driver of the car was arrested and conveyed to Togher Garda Station.