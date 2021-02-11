Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 07:25

Man detained after discovery of €80,000 worth of cannabis in Cork suburb

At approximately 10:35am yesterday, a car was stopped and searched under Misuse of Drugs legislation at Rochestown, Cork. 

Gardaí in Cork have seized €80,000 of suspected cannabis following an operation in Rochestown, Co. Cork, on the morning of February 10, 2021.

The search was carried out by the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit as part of ongoing operations targeting the activities of an organised criminal group engaged in the sale & supply of drugs and related crime in Cork City.

During the course of the search four kilos of suspected cannabis was recovered with an estimated value of €80,000 (analysis pending), a number of mobile phones were also seized.

The driver of the car was arrested and conveyed to Togher Garda Station. 

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and can be held for up to seven days.

The investigation is ongoing.

