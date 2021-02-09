West Cork GAA club to be used as Covid-19 vaccination centre

THE GAA Complex in Clonakilty is set to be used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre over the coming months.

It comes following confirmation that City Hall is to beused as a mass vaccination hub, with other sites across the county being considered including Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Mallow GAA club.

The chairman of Clonakilty GAA Club Ger McCarthy told The Echo the club are pleased to be able to make a contribution.

“It is nice to play our part in the return to normality. We are glad to be in a position to help out the HSE and to make sure the rollout is very successful,” he said.

The Ahamilla GAA Complex in Clonakilty is seen as an ideal and very convenient location for residents in West Cork.

“Clonakilty is ideally placed for all the surrounding towns and villages in West Cork. It is very central. We are 30 miles from the city. There is easy access to and from the complex. The layout of the complex is also ideal.

“We have 183 tarmac parking spaces. The main room where they will be giving the vaccines is very large. It is 39 metres x 10. We can also break out rooms if required. Logistically it is perfect,” Mr McCarthy explained.

Booths are to be erected to administer the vaccines.

“They [the HSE] are planning to erect booths. We will work with them to ensure all their requirements are met. They will go through the finer detail in the coming days,” Mr McCarthy said.

The chairman said the HSE will be taking over the complex from tomorrow, but as yet there is no official date to commence the rollout.

Mr McCarthy said the club is honoured to do their bit in these surreal times.

“Our members are glad we can play our part in the fight against Covid-19. The rollout can’t come soon enough.

“All clubs I feel have a role to play in their communities.

“Times like these give us an opportunity to showcase what we can do within the wider community,” he added.