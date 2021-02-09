Cork student wins national debating competition

A Cork secondary school student has won the largest debating competition in Ireland.

Henry O’Riordan, a student from Christian Brothers College, Cork emerged victorious over 500 fellow speakers to be crowned the best speaker in Ireland.

A mere ten months after it was initially due to take part and with speech writing and pre-recorded speakers replacing 20-minute preparation and speaking partners, 80 national finalists were whittled down to the top eight speakers in Ireland.

Secondary school students representing every corner of the country debated the motion, “This House Believes Minister Norma Foley Should Resign”.

Following a hotly contested final, with impressively articulated arguments on both sides, the unenviable task of choosing a winner was left with the three adjudicators; Aislinn Carty, Rory O’Sullivan, and chief adjudicator, Aodhan Peelo.

After careful deliberation, the national runner-up was awarded to Vincent Lin. The new 2020 Matheson Junior Debating National Champion was announced as Cork student Henry O’Riordan, both of whom spoke on the opposition to the motion.

Thanks were extended to all 500 participants, their teachers, parents, the tremendous adjudicators, and sponsors Matheson following another successful staging of the largest debating competition in Ireland.