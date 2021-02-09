'It crossed the Irish Sea without a paddle': Cork man left shocked and amused as lost kayak ends up in Wales

A CORK man was recently left shocked and amused as a kayak he thought lost forever ended up on a beach in Wales.

Paddy Quinlan, who owns Funkytown Adventure Centre, a water sports centre located at Morrissey's Slip just beyond Fountainstown Beach, misplaced the kayak back in December only to receive an email weeks later from a good samaritan who had found it washed up on Caer Bwdy Bay in Wales.

Just before Christmas, Paddy and his family had been enjoying taking to the water on paddleboards and in kayaks to observe a pod of dolphins in the area.

One morning, one of the kayaks was accidentally left behind and there was no sign of it when the family went back and checked.

"My wife thought it had been stolen, but I said it was probably just swept out to sea," Paddy told The Echo.

The latter theory proved true as in February Paddy was sitting at his kitchen table when a message popped up in his inbox.

The email was from a man in Wales who had discovered the branded kayak, featuring the Funkytown Adventure Centre logo and got in touch.

"It was definitely one of the most random things... it crossed the Irish Sea without a paddle," Paddy laughed.

"With everything going on it gave us a bit of a laugh.

Paddy Quinlan at Funky Town, Fountainstown, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

"We were joking saying the kayak decided to make a break for it and go on a sun holiday!"

The kayak had suffered some damage on its voyage across the Irish Sea but instead of being scrapped the finder has plans to repurpose it, turning it into a forestry skidding cone.

"We looked at getting it shipped back, but the money was stupid and it looked like it had a run-in with a boat or something on the way over," Paddy said.

He now has plans to honour the kayak and its epic journey.

"The guy said he’ll cut off the Funkytown logo and send it over to us – we were going to make a shrine of it!"