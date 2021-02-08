Decision due on funds for access to Tramore Valley Park

A DECISION on whether or not the National Transport Authority (NTA) will fund the planned upgrading of Half Moon Lane and the junction of Half Moon Lane with South Douglas Road to provide a safe pedestrian and cycle access to Tramore Valley Park is due shortly.

In response to a question posed by Fine Gael councillor Shane O’Callaghan at Monday evening’s full council meeting, David Joyce, director of operations with Cork City Council, confirmed that the Council is awaiting a decision from the NTA with regard to funding.

“The process for the detail design of the approved scheme including the preparation of tender documents, issuing of tenders and the appointment of a contractor has commenced.

“The process has been delayed due to the current Covid Level 5 restrictions.

“This process will take approximately eight to ten weeks.

“An application for funding has been submitted to the National Transport Authority and a decision on this application is due shortly,” he said.

In November, councillors approved Part 8 planning to facilitate the opening of the Half Moon Lane entrance to Tramore Valley Park.

The new layout, when completed, will see changes to the junction with the South Douglas Road, changes on the lane itself and will enable the entrance to the park to be opened to pedestrians and cyclists.

Tramore Valley Park, on the site of the remediated city landfill, was officially opened in May of 2019 but there has been criticism about its pedestrian and cycling access points.

Speaking at the full council meeting in November, Mr Joyce told councillors that City Hall would be applying at a national level to fund the project.

“Should that funding be unavailable we will look locally to try and fund this out of our own resources.

“How that will happen I’m not too sure – we’re obviously hopeful that national funding won’t require us to do that but we’re committed to this project either way,” he said.