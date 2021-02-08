Charges set to increase at Cork’s civic amenity centres

CIVIC amenity charges are to increase in Cork county, following a vote at County Hall today.

The hot topic was fiercely debated at an online council meeting. Many councillors were reluctant to increase the charges and were concerned it would lead to increased fly-tipping and dumping.

While most councillors agreed that the ancillary charges for various items inside the centre should be increased, a number of elected representatives were against the entry fee being increased by €1.

After much discussion and a number of proposals from councillors, Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said that, if the fee into civic amenity sites was not increased from €3 to €4, he would most likely use his executive authority to introduce the charge regardless.

Speaking about the shortfall that would incur without an increased entry fee, Mr Lucey said: “I would have to make an immediate decision on €900,000 worth of spend. It would be drastic.

“I know I would run into conflict with you if I introduce the charge, but the impact on communities would be so great I think I would have to introduce a €4 charge and the charges set out there.”

Following on from this, the council voted on a motion proposed by Green Party councillor Alan O’Connor and seconded by Fine Gael councillor Noel McCarthy to increase the entry fee to county civic amenity sites from €3 to €4, along with a raft of internal increases.

The changes include increasing the cost of a trailer of timber from €20 for a single-axle trailer to €40 and from €40 to €80 for a double-axle trailer.

The disposal of armchairs and two and three-seater sofas also increased by €5 each, and the cost to dispose of carpet doubled from €15 to €30.

Domestic waste disposal also saw an increase, with a standard bag going from €4 to €5.

A large bag increases from €8 to €9 and a wheelie bin rose from €12 to €14.

Food waste caddies also increased from €1 for a 7l to €2, with a €2 increase for 14l and 25l caddies.

The council voted in favour of the increases, with 26 voting for, 14 against and three abstentions.