Cork county civic amenity sites to offer contactless payment

Contactless payment is being rolled out at Cork County Council civic amenity sites, with Youghal becoming the first to be equipped with the technology to facilitate card payments.

The idea was first brought to the attention of the Chief Executive Tim Lucey by Sinn Féin Councillor Danielle Twomey.

Given the pandemic, she felt it would be safer for both amenity users and staff to introduce the option of contactless payments.

Speaking in the County Council meeting this week, Mr Lucey said it was being introduced in phased basis to all 11 of the County civic amenity sites.

“Youghal amenity site now have contactless payment and it is our intention to get the rest of the centres up and running and quickly as we possibly can,” Mr Lucey confirmed.

In a statement to The Echo, a County Hall spokesperson said: “Contactless payment was scheduled to be available at both Macroom and Raffeen sites at this stage, however installation was delayed due to Level 5 restrictions and will now be available in the next couple of weeks.

"It is intended to have this service rolled out to all Civic Amenity Sites in the next three to four months."

The Council’s Civic Amenity Sites and Bring Sites continue to operate under Level 5 with all details on the 11 centres available here.