New mentoring service aims to tackle high unemployment among young people with hearing difficulties 

YOUNG Cork people who are deaf or hard of hearing and require support are being advised of a new mentoring support service.

The service by Chime is aimed at young people between 16 and 25 years of age, to support them as they go from post-primary school into adulthood.

“We are delighted to launch our new mentoring programme - EXPLORE," Mark Byrne, CEO of Chime, said. "Research findings have highlighted the challenges and barriers faced by young adults who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing, with particular focus on the transition to further education, vocational training, and employment.

"This is evidenced by low retention rates in higher education, high unemployment rates and underemployment within the Deaf Community.”

The service will be offered through a series of information sessions, workshops, and activities.

According to Chime, deaf and hard of hearing young adults will be given the opportunity to explore and identify their goals and aspirations for adult life with a clear pathway to achieving them.

Mr Byrne said: “We look forward to working closely with education providers and employers around the country, to ensure our Deaf and Hard of Hearing young adults receive the appropriate support and guidance in reaching their potential”.

Chime was set up in 1964 as the National Association for Deaf People. The organisation campaigned for the Rubella vaccine for children, News for the Deaf on RTÉ, and a dictionary of Irish Sign Language. The organisation became Chime in 2018.

EXPLORE aims to support not only Deaf and Hard of Hearing young adults but also potential employers and those from the education and vocational training sector to ensure a smoother transition for all.

For further information contact explore@chime.ie.