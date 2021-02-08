Cork man to run 5k a day for an entire year to raise cash for charity

CORK man Brian O’Shea is to run 5km a day for the entire year of 2021 in order to raise funds for charity.

The 46-year-old, who is a quality manager in the medical devices industry, lives in Carrigaline with his wife Janet and two children, Ronan and Isabelle.

Originally from Ballyhooly, just outside Fermoy, Brian, who is currently working from home, has been a regular supporter of Pieta House and their main fundraiser Darkness into Light which runs every summer, for many years.

Mr O’Shea said that since the pandemic, the mental health and suicide prevention charity was in need of a financial boost as many of their fundraising events were cancelled.

Explaining why he chose to challenge himself to run 5km a day for a year, Brian said he wanted to do something big for the charity but also wanted to ensure he achieved his goal.

“A work colleague of mine completed back to back marathons for Pieta House before Christmas. I was inspired by this. I knew that I would never be able to complete a marathon distance. Before lockdown, I completed parkruns in Ballincollig each Saturday so I decided to challenge myself to try and complete one [5km] each day for 2021.”

By the end of the challenge, Brian will have ran 1,825kms (over 43 marathons).

Brian said the icy paths in January were his biggest challenge so far this year.

“I am enjoying going out each day. I am trying to vary it as much as possible, some days going out at 6am and other days around 6pm.

Once I get a bit faster I’ll try and go out during my lunch break. I’ve lost 10lbs since January 1, which I am delighted with.

“My son Ronan (15) will go out running with me on some days. He is much faster than me and is my own 'personal trainer'.

Looking ahead to the rest of the year, Brian said he is looking forward to the long warm summer days to enjoy his running a bit more.

