Progress being made on Cork roads projects

AN UPDATE on major roads infrastructure in Cork County has been provided by County Hall’s Director of Roads Padraig Barrett.

Mr Barrett outlined the progress in projects such as the Dunkettle Interchange, Carrigaline Western Relief Road, the Cork to Limerick M20, Midleton to Carrigtwohill N25, Cork to Ringaskiddy M28 and Mallow Relief Road N72/N73.

County Hall’s Director of Roads said construction was continuing on the Dunkettle Interchange, which was a Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) project.

Mr Barrett said no road closures were anticipated in coming months, although there would be some lane closures, mostly at nighttime.

He outlined it was a 40-month project, but we will see sections open as they are completed such as slip lanes from the city to Dublin, slip lanes from Dublin to East Cork and junctions opening well in advance on the completion date of Quarter 2 2024.

The M20 Cork to Limerick project is in planning and design at the moment.

Mr Barrett said there would be some work ongoing in the coming months such as site investigations on corridors identified for assessment, aerial topographical surveys ongoing by plane in March, and environmental surveys by foot in spring and summer 2021.

It is hoped the final route will be selected by the middle of this year. Mr Barrett said there had been huge public interest in the consultation process which ended in the middle of January and they were working on distilling that information down presently.

The M28 Cork to Ringaskiddy route has had planning approved, but due to objectors who have sought leave to appeal to Supreme Court, the council does not have approval to proceed to construction while the case is ongoing.

The Midleton to Carrigtwohill N25 is also at route selection stage, much like the M20, with four options currently being debated. The planning and design phase is likely to continue to 2022.

The N72/N73 Mallow relief road has recently concluded public consultation on the multiple route options and a final option is to be published in the coming days. Works such as site investigations and ground investigations in March and April are to take place, along with environmental surveys in late spring/summer.

Finally, the long-awaited Carrigaline Western Relief Road is ready to go to site on.