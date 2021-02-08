City Hall being transformed into vaccination hub as Covid-19 fight continues

CITY Hall has got on board to help in the fight against Covid with the construction of vaccination booths.

The venue will be used as a vaccination hub to ease pressure on hospitals and on GP services over the upcoming months. Former Lord Mayor and Blackpool GP Dr John Sheehan welcomed the news ahead of plans to start vaccinations at his own clinic next week.

“The HSE and City Council have worked together on so many projects,” he said.

“This is just another example of the positive things that can be achieved when they come together.

"Other venues were being looked at for vaccinating but City Hall is such a large setting that is so well known to people.”

He also acknowledged the venue’s historical significance.

“I suspect this was where the Polio vaccine was administered too. This is particularly good news for practices where they don’t have the space or sufficient numbers of patients over the age of 70. Practices with less than 200 for vaccination are being advised to partner up with a larger practice or vaccination hub. That’s really what is happening.”

He hopes that the roll-out of vaccinations for over-70s will be the beginning of a significant reduction in Covid cases.

“It’s great to see vaccinations being rolled out,” he said.

“This is something really positive. Although most practices are ready to do it in the morning, it will be another week before we can start.”

Dr Sheehan hopes the development can bring about dramatic improvements to the current situation.

“Hopefully, the roll-out of the vaccines for over-70s will mean the start of the numbers finally dropping. Once the over-70s are vaccinated it’s going to make a huge difference.”

Dr Sheehan said there is still hope that medically vulnerable groups on the bottom of the vaccination list will be prioritised.

“This will probably change every week since it’s an ever-evolving situation.”

Meanwhile, work is underway on a number of large-scale vaccination clinics in Dublin, Cork and Galway as part of new plans for administering the Covid-19 vaccine to those over the age of 70.