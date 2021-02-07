Mary Lou McDonald urges UK to share excess jabs

SINN Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has urged the UK to share any excess coronavirus vaccinations with Ireland.

Ms McDonald was asked on Sky News if she would like to see spare doses being diverted to the Irish Republic, given the slower pace of rollout in the EU.

“Certainly if there is an excess of supply in Britain and if there is a capacity for that to be shared with Ireland at some point, well yes of course, absolutely, the project here is to get people vaccinated,” she said.

“This is a race against this virus and against death so yes I think a spirit of fairness and generosity needs to prevail in this above all other issues, so yes is the answer and if the scenario were vice versa I would expect that a similar generosity would be afforded to the British people because the virus doesn’t care about politics or borders or any of these things.

“We all share the same human biology and it’s just so important that the incredible work that has been done by scientists internationally, including at Oxford University, and across the globe that the fruits of that endeavour and knowledge and expertise is shared in the way that good science would intend and that means keeping all of our fellow human citizens safe and alive and well.”

Ms McDonald said she would like to see a spirit of “generosity and solidarity” on vaccine sharing extend globally, and not just between the UK and Ireland.