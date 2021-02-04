Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 17:08

Road in East Cork remains closed following partial building collapse

Road in East Cork remains closed following partial building collapse

A section of road in East Cork remains closed today due to concerns around a subsiding building.

Amy Nolan

A section of road in East Cork remains closed today due to concerns around a subsiding building.

Yesterday evening, Cork County Council closed a section of the R629 at River Street in Cloyne due to part of a three-storey building and a section of an adjoining property subsiding.

The Council said the road was closed off on a "precautionary basis until further engineering assessments are completed".

In a statement this evening, Cork County Council confirmed that the road has not yet been reopened. 

"Cork County Council has been in contact with the owner’s representative who will be responsible for the carrying out of the necessary remedial works. 

"In the interim, in the interests of public safety, the section of the R629 (River Street) will remain closed and a signed local detour is in place via the Cloyne Relief Road (Páirc Na hAbhann)."

Read More

Road closed after partial building collapse in Cork town

More in this section

Two men jailed for roles in million euro drug operation in Cork Two men jailed for roles in million euro drug operation in Cork
Cork and Shannon Airport to receive €32.1m in 2021 Cork and Shannon Airport to receive €32.1m in 2021
County Council set to increase Civic Amenity centre charges County Council set to increase Civic Amenity centre charges
east cork
Covid-19 latest: HSE says south of country amongst areas with highest rate of outbreaks 

Covid-19 latest: HSE says south of country amongst areas with highest rate of outbreaks 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest

My home Ad