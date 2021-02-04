Road in East Cork remains closed following partial building collapse

A section of road in East Cork remains closed today due to concerns around a subsiding building.

Yesterday evening, Cork County Council closed a section of the R629 at River Street in Cloyne due to part of a three-storey building and a section of an adjoining property subsiding.

The Council said the road was closed off on a "precautionary basis until further engineering assessments are completed".

In the interest of public safety the section of the R629 (River Street) remains closed.

A signed local detour is in place via the Cloyne Relief Road (Páirc Na hAbhann). https://t.co/u6YLHOA3Nu — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) February 4, 2021

In a statement this evening, Cork County Council confirmed that the road has not yet been reopened.

"Cork County Council has been in contact with the owner’s representative who will be responsible for the carrying out of the necessary remedial works.

"In the interim, in the interests of public safety, the section of the R629 (River Street) will remain closed and a signed local detour is in place via the Cloyne Relief Road (Páirc Na hAbhann)."