Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 12:31

Covid-19 latest: Vaccine rollout to over-70s to be slower than planned

The rollout of Covid-19 vaccines to people over 70 "may well be slower" than originally planned, the Tanaiste has said.

It comes after the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) recommended that people aged 70 and over should only receive mRNA vaccines - from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna - where possible.

It means the AstraZeneca vaccine will now be given to healthcare workers and vulnerable people under the age of 70, Leo Varadkar told the Dáil.

Speaking during Leader's Questions, Mr Varadkar said he could not give exact dates for the new rollout schedule, but confirmed it would take longer than planned.

Micheál Martin admitted the move away from using AstraZeneca on older people, which is easier to store and administer, will pose challenges.

"That will mean change in terms of the operation of the plan and will be a significant logistical challenge to the health service executive, and they're currently working through the implications of this," Mr Martin said.

The first of the 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are due to arrive here in the coming weeks and it was expected GPs would begin vaccinating people over 85 with it from February 15. 

Páirc Uí Chaoimh and City Hall being considered for use as Covid vaccination centres

coronaviruscork health
