Decision on Bessborough apartments development due today

A decision is due today on whether a significant portion of a proposed development on lands at Bessborough can go ahead.

In November, two site notices were erected at Ballinure, Blackrock, both from developers MWB Two Ltd - one for a strategic housing development (SHD) and the other for a significant additional number of units through Cork City Council.

However, both sets of plans, if green-lit, will form one development called Gateway View.

The Cork City Council application sought permission for 67 apartments in an eight-story building. It was proposed there would be 29 one-bed apartments in this development, along with 38 two-bed apartments.

It is expected to be decided today whether this section of the development, which is one part of the larger overall proposed development, can proceed as planned.

The other section of the plans relate to a SHD comprising 179 residential units in three apartment blocks, ranging in height from five to seven stories.

It’s proposed that 88 of those apartments would be one-bedroom, 85 would be two-bed and six would be three-bed. Step-down housing and facilities for the elderly are included in this proposal.

A decision from An Bord Pleanála on the other 179 apartment units is due on March 30.

Asked by The Echo why it chose to submit two separate proposals for the site to two bodies, a spokesperson on behalf of MWB Two Ltd said in November it was “for planning procedural reasons”.

The plans have attracted considerable opposition from some local politicians and survivor groups of the former mother and baby home at Bessborough.

In a statement to The Echo in November, MWB Two Ltd confirmed that it had lodged plans "for 246 apartment units across four separate accommodation buildings” which “will be sensitively designed and landscaped throughout, creating an inclusive community feel.”

Separately, a decision on the 266 residential units - 46 houses and 220 apartments - on the former St. Kevin's Hospital Grounds, Shanakiel, is due on April 16, while a decision on the 1,002 apartments at the Former Ford Distribution Site, fronting on to Centre Park Road, Marquee Road and Monahan's Road, is due on April 22.