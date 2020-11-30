Proposals to construct apartments on lands at Bessborough revealed

Plans to construct almost 250 apartments at Bessborough have been revealed.

Two site notices have been erected at Ballinure, Blackrock, both from developers MWB Two Ltd - one for a strategic housing development (SHD) and the other for a significant additional number of units through Cork City Council.

The SHD proposal relates to the construction of 179 residential units in three apartment blocks, ranging in height from five to seven stories.

It’s proposed that 88 of those apartments would be one-bedroom, 85 would be two-bed and six would be three-bed. The development will include step-down housing and facilities for the elderly.

Separately, the same company has applied for permission from Cork City Council to construct 67 apartments in an eight-story building at the same address. It’s proposed there would be 29 one-bed apartments in this development, along with 38 two-bed apartments.

Both site notices include a provision for a new pedestrian and cycle access point to the Passage West Greenway.

MWB Two Ltd lodged a SHD pre-application consultation with An Bord Pleanála for the construction of more than 250 residential units in the Cork city suburb earlier this year.

At that time they sought to build 252 apartments, six houses, and a creche in Ballinure, Blackrock. The board ruled that the proposed development required further consideration or amendment before it could proceed to application stage.

In a statement to The Echo MWB Two Ltd confirmed that it has lodged a planning application "for a new residential development on a 3.7 acre site in Mahon, Blackrock.

"The proposed ‘Gateway View’ development will be directed towards the private rental market and will also include serviced step-down accommodation for the elderly.

"The proposal provides for 246 apartment units across four separate accommodation buildings.

"Each building will be of varying heights and will be stepped accordingly up to eight floors high.

"The overall development will be sensitively designed and landscaped throughout, creating an inclusive community feel."