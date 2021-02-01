More people waiting for beds at CUH emergency department than any other ED

More people are waiting for beds at the emergency department (ED) at Cork University Hospital (CUH) than any other ED in the country this morning.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) Trolley Watch figures, 36 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the hospital’s emergency department this morning.

Elsewhere in Cork, five people are waiting for beds at the emergency department at the Mercy University Hospital.

Nationally, 189 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals around the country this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

163 of these patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 26 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick is worst affected with 32 people waiting for beds at the hospital's ED and a further 12 waiting in wards at the hospital.

1,531 people with Covid-19 being cared for at hospitals

Meanwhile, latest HSE figures show that last night, 1,531 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at hospitals around the country.

Ninety-six people with Covid-19 were being treated at CUH and 42 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at the Mercy.

209 people with Covid-19 were being treated at critical care units around the country including 18 people at CUH- the highest number of patients with the virus being cared for at any critical care unit in Ireland.

Seven people with Covid-19 were being treated at the critical care unit at the Mercy.