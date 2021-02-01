Cork Chamber awards to recognise success stories in a challenging year

CORK Chamber has today launched its Cork Company of the Year Awards.

The awards, held in association with Vodafone Ireland, celebrate the best of Cork business from new, emerging businesses right through to international organisations.

The awards have been running for over 20 years, but President of Cork Chamber, Paula Cogan, said this year more than ever it is "essential that we celebrate the hard work, determination and innovation that exists in Cork businesses".

"The Cork Company of the Year Awards have become known for identifying entrepreneurial bravery, business ingenuity and strategic growth that have helped to build the reputation of Cork as the best place for business both nationally and internationally.

"Over the years we have seen many finalists and winners leverage the awards to champion their successes and share their stories among industry peers, stakeholders and across the talent pool.

"And while core business achievements are an essential ingredient for success in these awards, it is those organisations incorporating sustainability, inclusion and diversity that truly set themselves apart," she continued.

Irish Distillers was awarded overall Cork Company of the Year in 2020, an award which Paul Wickham, General Manager of Midleton Distillery at Irish Distillers, said meant a great deal.

"With a rich history in Cork since 1825, Irish Distillers was truly honoured to be named Cork Company of the Year in 2020.

"The award recognised Irish Distillers ongoing innovation, investment in operations, commitment to sustainability and economic contribution to the region, underpinned by its many partners and suppliers across Cork," he said.

The closing date for applications is Monday, February 22.

Winners in each category along with the overall Cork Company of the Year will be announced at a dedicated virtual event in May.

To complete the entry form or to nominate a company click here.