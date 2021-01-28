Man who obstructed drug search receives suspended sentence

The prospect of a drugs search on the fourth floor of a multi-storey car park caused a man to panic and throw a packet over the edge.

That was back in August 2019 and now at Cork District Court Aaron Maher, previously of Rowanville, Onslow Gardens, Commons Road, Cork, has pleaded guilty to obstructing a drugs search.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that at lunchtime on August 14 2019 at gardaí went to the Q car park on Carroll’s Quay following a report of drug use on the fourth floor of the car park.

Aaron Maher ran from the scene when he saw the gardaí approach and he was pursued by Garda Damien Cronin.

Garda Cronin saw Maher throw a small while object over the side of the car par.

Garda Cronin watched as it landed next to a signpost and he retrieved the object.

It turned out to be a deal of heroin which the defendant had for his own use.

Defence solicitor Daithí Ó Donnabháin said there was no violence used by the defendant but it was obstruction and Maher was pleading guilty to that charge.

“From his presentation in court he is very well and very health. He is under the constant care of his GP and he has been on methadone and giving clean urinalysis. He is back on track in his life,” the solicitor said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the young man had three previous convictions for having drugs for his own use.

However, he said that in all the circumstances he would give Maher the benefit of a five-month suspended sentence.

Judge Kelleher reminded the young man that his obstruction under the Misuse of Drugs Act had put him at risk of 12 months in jail.