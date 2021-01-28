Covid-19 latest: 1,466 new cases and 47 additional deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 47 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported, 46 occurred this month.

The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 55-99 years.

There has been a total of 3,167 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 27 January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 192,645 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of 2 pm today, 1,567 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 216 are in ICU. 69 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today 103 are in Cork, 472 in Dublin, 106 in Galway, 77 in Waterford, 70 in Limerick and the remaining 638 cases are spread across all other counties

55 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 41 years old

697 are men and 64 are women.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that the incidence is falling but remains high.

"It is positive to see numbers of people hospitalised reducing and a stabilisation of numbers in ICU," he said.

“However, we are continuing to experience high mortality with 878 deaths so far in January.

"I am concerned about the high incidence we are seeing in long-term care settings and vulnerable groups. Our efforts to stay home and break transmission of the disease will save lives. Please continue to follow the public health advice and support each other to keep going.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that by working collectively to reduce contacts, we have achieved suppression of transmission with the R number estimated at 0.4-0.7.

"We are maintaining an extraordinary effort but still we have a long way to go. We must maintain full suppression for several weeks if we are to achieve strategic options for the future.

"If we keep this up, we would be down to 200-400 cases per day by the end of February.”