Status Yellow weather warning issued for Cork 

Met Éireann has issued a status Yellow wind warning for Cork tonight.

The weather warning is in place from 8 pm this evening until 6 am on Friday morning.

Westerly winds will increase 50 to 65 km/hr and gust of up to around 100 km/hr are expected for Cork and Kerry.

Tonight will also see further outbreaks of showery rain, though it will become mostly dry across the region come morning time, with just some scattered showers.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be between 6 and 7 degrees.

Friday morning will be a bright and dry to start off the weekend but cloud is expected to thicken from the southwest as the day goes on.

Heavy and persistent rain is expected to move into he southwest by the evening.

Highest temperatures on Friday will be between 8 and 10 degrees