New roads, footpaths, and lighting promised for Marina

THE historic Marina riverside promenade in Cork City is set to become an “amenity that can be enjoyed by everybody”.

The Marina Promenade Scheme will see the continued pedestrianisation of the Marina from Páirc Uí Chaoimh to Church Avenue, the removal and resurfacing of the road and footpath, new public lighting, and the restoration of the quay walls, at an estimated cost of €3m to €4m.

Consultants are set to be appointed by March or April , with the project design to start by the end of 2021. Subject to funding, construction is set to get underway in early 2022.

Speaking to The Echo, Fianna Fáil councillor Terry Shannon, an advocate for the pedestrianisation of the Marina, said the works would include the vehicle-free stretch from Páirc Uí Chaoimh to Church Avenue, with the enhancement of the amenity to be experienced by all ages.

“We’ll be taking out the footpath and the road completely.

“And we’ll be reinstating that on the same level with stone paving or a finish to be decided, so you won’t have a road and the footpath.

“There’ll be all new public lighting and we’ll be repairing the quay walls.

“Some of the walls crumbled and the stone has fallen into the river so we’ll be taking the stone out of the river and reinstating it, there’s no increase in height or anything like that,” he said.

Mr Shannon also said that there will be bike parking and new seating along the Marina, with “a certain amount of edge protection” to be implemented also.

Referring to the successful coffee stand at the Lee Rowing Club, Mr Shannon also suggested that coffee docks placed along the Marina could be an option.

“I think that type of facility will hopefully form part of the final development as well,” he said.

He said that the finished development of the area would make for “an amenity that can be enjoyed by everybody”.

“As someone who had been promoting pedestrianisation for years, this is now fantastic.

“There was no point in just pedestrianising it and leaving it how it is.

“We had to enhance it and make it something that people will visit and would be proud of.

“I’m delighted that this is happening and it can’t happen quick enough,” he said.

Mr Shannon also encouraged people to get involved in the consultation process as it happens.